CDC Johnson and Johnson: Chicago COVID vaccine clinic opens at Englewood school, again offering single-dose shot

By
Chicago clinic offers single-dose shots after CDC Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause lifted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Health care providers in Illinois can immediately begin administering Johnson and Johnson's vaccine after federal authorities lifted a temporary pause on the shots.

Starting Saturday, the city-run site at Kennedy King College will be offering the shots.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted 10-4 with one abstention to move forward with using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and that's exactly what the Chicago Department of Public Health will be doing at the Englewood school later Saturday.

The CDC and FDA are both saying they're confident this COVID-19 vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks after reviewing a series of rare blood clots in women.

The CDC said there are now 15 cases, most of them clots near the brain, all in women between 18 and 59 years old.

"They have to be warned about the potential signs and symptoms of having a blood clot, and the doctors with their patients will have to make a decision about going forward with that," Dr. Richard Novak with UI Health said. "The chances of getting a blood clot are actually substantially reduced if you take the vaccine and are prevented from getting coronavirus."

Three women died and seven are still hospitalized. Experts are stressing this is rare: These 15 cases are out of about 8 million J and J shots given.

Part of the CDC's plan moving forward is to add a warning so that patients and doctors are better educated and able to deal with the disorder if it comes up.
