coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus deaths: Chicago family mourns in isolation over loss of 911 operator to COVID-19

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago 911 operator who died from COVID-19 last month is speaking out about the difficulties of mourning while in isolation.

Hannah Modjeski said wearing her father's uniform doesn't compare to his embrace, but it helps her still feel his presence.

"It smells like him. It's him," she said.

RELATED: Coronavirus deaths: Chicago families mourn 'Good Morning America' cameraman, 911 dispatcher

Hannah's father, 60-year-old Russel Modjeski, died on March 29 from COVID-19 after being rushed to a hospital.

"I was only allowed 10 minutes. I had to be completely covered up. I couldn't touch him," Hannah said.

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

Modjeski's family said before he passed away, he was concerned about safety at the 911 center, with COVID-19 spreading across the Chicago area.

"All he told me a few weeks ago was they only put hand sanitizer on desks," Hannah said.

Russel Modjeski worked as a 911 operator for more than 20 years.

The family said it's unclear where he contracted the virus.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

OEMC officials said they've had 12 positive cases on the 911 floor, and they've taken steps to increase sanitation and social distancing since March.

Modjeski leaves behind three adult children and a wife of 25 years.

In the midst of their grief, they are all coping with what they believe is COVID-19.

Hannah's 90-year-old grandmother, who lives with them, has tested positive for the virus.

Hannah said her own symptoms are mild.

"It has been extremely difficult grieving," she said. "We are in isolation so we don't get to have the typical grieving experiences."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagofar northwest sidecoronavirus deaths911 callcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisfamilycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Mayor says city will wait to decide on summer event cancelations
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
Chicago skyline lit up blue for frontline workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
WATCH LIVE: '7 Cries From Chicago: A Good Friday Worship Experience'
Mayor says city will wait to decide on summer event cancelations
What to know about Illinois' 17,887 COVID-19 cases
Northbrook events company pivots to disinfection during coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Chicago screenwriter brings The Clark Sisters' inspiring story to TV
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and cloudier
Illinois Secretary of State extends expiration dates due to COVID-19
Good Friday tradition carries on in Pilsen with small group
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News