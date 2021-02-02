Health & Fitness

Chicago COVID-19 vaccine: City launches sign up website in partnership with Zocdoc

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is launching a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up page by partnering with the company Zocdoc.

Chicagoans will be able to locate vaccination sites and schedule appointments on the website zocdoc.com/vaccine.

RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

Chicago says it is the first city to partner with Zocdoc for their vaccine schedule platform, which is free to use.

"Our goal in Chicago is to vaccinate as many residents as possible as fast as we can," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "While vaccine availability is still very limited nationwide, this exciting new partnership with Zocdoc is another step toward empowering individuals and families as we fight this disease and lean into the historic recovery that is sure to follow."

The appointments can be made at sites like Rush University Medical Center and sites at Chicago City Colleges such as Olive Harvey College and Malcolm X College.

"Zocdoc provides a great service that will help people access vaccines as the supply increases over the coming weeks and months, and Chicago residents can also sign up to be notified when new appointments become available," said Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D.

The city says residents are still encouraged to get an appointment through their primary care provider.

RELATED: Chicago COVID-19: Vaccine distribution tentative dates set for next phases: 1A, 1B, 1C, 2

Chicago is currently in Phase 1B of distribution, which means people over 65 and frontline essential workers are eligible to get the vaccine, along with healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities.
