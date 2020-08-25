coronavirus chicago

Chicago Coronavirus: Chicago launches Snapchat filter to promote wearing masks among youth

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago launched a new social media engagement tool to promote wearing masks and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

It's a first-of-its kind augmented reality lens on Snapchat, and it only unlocks when the user puts on a face covering.

The social media platform is popular amongst Millennials and Gen Zers, a demographic that has seen a recent rise in case numbers in Chicago, officials said.

"Our youth are smart, civically-minded people," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "They know their personal actions help keep them and their friends and families safe. By using this fun, unique tool we reach them where they are-on their phones, on social media-and at the point when they have a choice to make about wearing that mask."

Coronavirus Illinois: State announces 1,612 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths; new mitigation efforts in place for Region 7

City officials said Snapchat collaborated with Ogilvy-Chicago to design an AR lens that is "quintessential Chicago."

Mayor Lightfoot also launched her own Snapchat account as another method of connecting to Chicago's youth. Anyone interested in following the mayor can find her @MayorLightfoot.
