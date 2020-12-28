COVID vaccine: Chicago Moderna shot rollout begins at Brighton Park clinic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first doses of the Moderna vaccine are now in the arms of frontline health care workers in Chicago.Just as the city rolled out the Pfizer vaccine at Loretto Hospital on Chicago's West Side earlier this month, the Moderna vaccine was first given at Esperanza Health in the Brighton Park Neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side Monday.RELATED:"It is great to be here to witness yet another milestone in our city's history and COVID-19 vaccination journey," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "These vaccines are giving us hope, at Esperanza, that we've been waiting for for a very long time, and marking the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic."The first five doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered to medical staff and others at Esperanza Health, which serves the Latinx community and is the first community health center in the city to get the vaccine.The city has now inoculated about 20,000 health care workers and the vaccination plan is rolling out as planned with the city getting the expected doses of the two approved vaccines.Getting vaccinated means a lot to those on the front lines of the pandemic."And for me to be the first one to get vaccinated from the family and actually, you know, making sure that I'm safe and not taking COVID to my kids at home. I do have two kids and I live with other family members. It's very important," said Hilda Lopez, lead medical assistant at Esperanza Health.The city also began another phase of its vaccination rollout Monday, expanding from hospitals and now giving shots to staff and patients at the first nursing home in Chicago: the Alden-Wentworth facility in Englewood. This is in accordance with CDC guidelines for who gets priority on the vaccine.The city will launch its first mass vaccination clinic at Malcom X College Wednesday. That is for health care workers and by appointment only.