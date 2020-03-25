coronavirus chicago

Chicago could shut down parks, lakefront if residents ignore stay-at-home coronavirus guidelines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a heavy hand, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reminded residents the stay-at-home order is not an option during a Wednesday afternoon update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're going to give you an admonition and if you don't turn right away and head home, than you're going to get a citation," said Lightfoot. "And if worse, yeah, we will take you into custody."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned she will shut down the parks and the entire lakefront if people continue to disregard social distancing guidelines during a Wednesday afternoon



Lightfoot said she would use every tool at her disposal to force compliance, including shutting down the parks and the entire lakefront.

She said she saw packs of people congregating as she drove up and down the lakefront on this milder Wednesday.

"Outside is for brief respite, not 5Ks," she said. "Preferably in your neighborhood, briefly outside, by yourself."

Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck says for now, officers will give out a warning to those violating the order. After that, violators face a citation and fine of up to $500.

"If we do not do this, Chicago is at risk, your families are at risk, the seniors in the city are at risk and this is something that your police department has to do," said Beck.
