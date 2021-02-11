hospital closing

Mercy Hospital, Chicago's oldest, files for bankruptcy

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mercy Hospital on Chicago's South Side has filed for bankruptcy.

The hospital's owner, Trinity Health, had applied with the state to open Mercy as an outpatient clinic, but was denied.

Under its $13 million proposal, the clinic would have provided the neighborhood with services like urgent care, X-rays and CT scans.

Community activists said turning the hospital into a clinic would negatively impact the health of the surrounding neighborhood.

The same board sided with community members back in December when it unanimously voted to deny Trinity's application to close Mercy this year.

The Bronzeville neighborhood hospital is Chicago's oldest, serving mostly low-income residents, the elderly and people of color.

Community and faith-based groups came together Tuesday to protest the looming closure of Mercy Hospital.



The next closest hospital is several miles away. Its closure would create what the community calls a "health care desert" on the South Side.
