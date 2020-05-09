Cicero City View Multicare Center passes IDPH inspection but judge rules temporary restraining order remains

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge ruled Friday that a temporary restraining order against City View Multicare Center in Cicero will remain in place.
More than 200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the facility.
With the temporary restraining order remaining in place, staff at City View Multicare Center must follow certain safety guidelines, including masks.
The Illinois Department of Public Health inspected the facility earlier this week and said it did pass safety inspection. As a result of the order, IDPH has designated a point person to be in contact with the town of Cicero.
Over the next 28 days, the Cicero health department will also make two unannounced visits to the facility.
Residents area allowed to remain in their homes.
The ruling was made after a lawsuit was filed by the city of Cicero against City View after the home was cited multiple times for negligence, with officials saying staff members did not enforce rules to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
The lawsuit also names the Illinois Department of Public Health, the State of Illinois and Gov. JB Pritzker with failing to enforce policies to prevent the spread of the virus at the facility.
Nine residents and one staff member have died.
Inspections of the center revealed 10 citations for failure to follow coronavirus restrictions, staff members were even spotted not wearing required personal protective equipment.
The nursing home's positive cases account for close to a quarter of all reported cases in Cicero.
