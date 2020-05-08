I-Team

Coronavirus Illinois: Nearly 4K COVID-19 cases, 5K deaths in long-term care facilities in last week, data shows

By Ross Weidner, Jonathan Fagg
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 4,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 500 deaths in the past week have been linked to Illinois' long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, state health data shows.

Since last Friday, 3,931 new coronavirus cases and 471 additional deaths in Illinois long-term care facilities were caused by COVID-19, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data obtained by the ABC7 I-Team.

The majority of the new cases and deaths are in Cook County, where officials report 2,377 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last week in long-term care facilities. That's 60% of the new coronavirus cases and 55% of the newly reported deaths.

RELATED: How COVID-19 is impacting Illinois long-term care facilities

Of the more than 3,000 deaths statewide from COVID-19, 1,553 are linked to those facilities.

In total, Illinois officials say 11,437 COVID-19 cases linked to long-term care facilities have been reported statewide.

RELATED: Daughter of Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion coronavirus victim says home withheld information

The data shows that 48% of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths are in long-term care facilities. However, 16% of the state's cases are in such facilities.

For some counties, these numbers are more severe.

Jasper, Macon, Union, Peoria, Iroquois, and Jackson appear to have all of their confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities. A total of 34 counties have at least one affected facility.
