Coronavirus Illinois: Nearly 4K COVID-19 cases, 5K deaths in long-term care facilities in last week, data shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 4,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 500 deaths in the past week have been linked to Illinois' long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, state health data shows.Since last Friday, 3,931 new coronavirus cases and 471 additional deaths in Illinois long-term care facilities were caused by COVID-19, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data obtained by the ABC7 I-Team.The majority of the new cases and deaths are in Cook County, where officials report 2,377 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last week in long-term care facilities. That's 60% of the new coronavirus cases and 55% of the newly reported deaths.Of the more than 3,000 deaths statewide from COVID-19, 1,553 are linked to those facilities.In total, Illinois officials say 11,437 COVID-19 cases linked to long-term care facilities have been reported statewide.The data shows that 48% of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths are in long-term care facilities. However, 16% of the state's cases are in such facilities.For some counties, these numbers are more severe.Jasper, Macon, Union, Peoria, Iroquois, and Jackson appear to have all of their confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities. A total of 34 counties have at least one affected facility.