Coronavirus tips: City launches 'Chi COVID Coach' mobile app for resources, health updates amid pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- City officials launched a new mobile app Monday, designed to support Chicago residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The app, named "Chi COVID Coach", was built in partnership with Google and MTX and it will allow CDPH to communicate directly with Chicago residents who may be COVID-19 positive or experiencing symptoms, providing them with important information and guidance.

The first app of its kind, "Chi COVID Coach" creates an opportunity for residents to pre-register for vaccine dissemination once it becomes available. Though a vaccine may be many months away, CDPH is already taking steps to prepare for mass vaccination.

Because of this feature, all residents are encouraged to sign up, whether symptomatic or not.

Registration for the app is free and information will be protected and only used by CDPH for public health purposes related to COVID-19.

Overall, "Chi COVID Coach" will:

  • Provide text messages to registered users that are tailored to their symptoms, and guidance about where and when to seek medical care.

  • Alert registrants when and where COVID-19 testing--and down the line, approved antibody testing--is available.

  • Allow for daily check-ins to monitor the well-being of residents and let them know what they and other people in their household should do to limit the spread of COVID-19.


City officials said the new app will build on Chicago's data-driven response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Residents can download the app at www.Chicago.gov/covidcoach.

For more information about the latest data, residents are encouraged to visit www.Chicago.gov/coronavirus.
