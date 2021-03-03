COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County Health sending texts requesting vaccine confirmation before some 2nd dose appointments

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health officials said Tuesday that a text message sent out earlier asking some people to send them a picture of their vaccine card is legitimate.

Several residents who got the text contacted ABC7 Chicago saying they thought the message was a scam because of a typo and the unusual request.



In a statement, Cook County Health officials say they were trying to reconcile some second dose appointments that did not have a matching first dose record in their system.

Anyone who was asked to provide verification before receiving their second dose can send it to covidvaccineverification@cookcountyhealth.org or call the hotline at 833.308.1988.

Full statement from Cook County Health

Cook County Health vaccine sites represent only 16 of the hundreds of vaccine locations across Cook County. Vaccine is received and earmarked for first or second dose to ensure that all individuals who receive their first dose get their second dose.
As part of our internal vaccine integrity review process, we noted a number of second dose appointments scheduled without a matching record for the first dose being administered at one of our vaccine sites. This can occur due to the use of a middle initial or other identifying factor in one appointment but not the other; because the individual received their first dose elsewhere; or because they inadvertently clicked a second dose appointment when they wanted a first dose appointment. As part of our validation process, we have asked these individuals to provide their vaccine record card. In addition to providing the necessary validation of the individual, it is critical to ensure that we are administering the right vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) at the right interval. Appointments for those who provide validation will be honored.
More TOP STORIES News