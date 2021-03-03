Cook County Health sending texts requesting vaccine confirmation before some 2nd dose appointments

Full statement from Cook County Health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health officials said Tuesday that a text message sent out earlier asking some people to send them a picture of their vaccine card is legitimate.Several residents who got the text contacted ABC7 Chicago saying they thought the message was a scam because of a typo and the unusual request.In a statement, Cook County Health officials say they were trying to reconcile some second dose appointments that did not have a matching first dose record in their system.Anyone who was asked to provide verification before receiving their second dose can send it toor call the hotline at