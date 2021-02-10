Chicago COVID 19 Update: Dr. Arwady to provide update on reopening plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An update to Chicago's COVID-19 reopening plans is expected to be announced Wednesday at a press conference held by CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno.
The update comes as Chicago restaurants have called for raising capacity limits to 50% ahead of the Valentine's Day..
The Chicago Restaurants Coalition pointed out that with lower COVID-19 cases and positivity rates, bowling alleys are now being allowed to open at 40% capacity.
Meanwhile, Dr. Arwady said on Tuesday that Chicago could see the tentative date for Phase 1C vaccinations could be pushed back.
Chicago's projected date for 1C, which would include additional categories of essential workers and those with pre-existing conditions, continues to be March 29. At the moment, however, the city is receiving only 42,000 doses a week.
"If we don't get significantly more vaccine, like we're anticipating, it's possible we may have to push the date for 1C back, but at this point, we're going with the projections," Dr. Arwady said.
Dr. Arwady said some have tried to help others jump the line by passing the QR code for their second dose appointment to a family member or friend.
"And then we get people coming in, trying to take up our second dose slots to get their first dose," she said. "So, we have ways to track that. We've been able to tell people, sorry, this is only for the second dose. We've got to hold it. But I can't emphasize enough: don't try to game the system."
Officials said they've completed plans for the use of Wrigley Field, the United Center and McCormick Place as mass vaccination sites. But right now, there's not enough vaccine.
"We only get 6,000 doses a day right now across all of Chicago, and so it doesn't make sense to put 5,000 of those in a mass vax site," Dr. Arwady said.
