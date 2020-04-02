Coronavirus

FDA eases blood donation restrictions for gay men, others amid shortage caused by coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- Facing an urgent need for blood donations, the Food and Drug Administration has relaxed rules restricting blood donations from gay men and other groups.

Men who have sex with another man now only need to wait three months from their last sexual encounter in order to donate. They were previously subject to a 12-month deferral period.

The same three-month deferral period now applies to female donors who had sex with a man who had sex with another man as well as those with recent tattoos and piercings.

The agency also reduced the deferral period for those who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas.

"These changes are being put forth for immediate implementation and are expected to remain in place after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, with any appropriate changes based on comments we receive and our experience implementing the guidance," Dr. Peter Marks, the director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a news release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdablood donationscoronaviruslgbt
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
ABC shows provide Zoom meeting backgrounds
Chicago police officer dies from COVID-19
$1K fine to residents caught without mask in Texas city
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer dies from COVID-19
IL COVID-19 death toll rises 141; Cook Co. ME expanding capacity
White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer, 70, dies
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago alderman's Zoom meeting hacked, porn shown; FBI warns about video chat hijacking
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?
Show More
2 killed in I-80 wrong-way crash in Oak Forest
$1K fine to residents caught without mask in Texas city
Bourbonnais man hospitalized for COVID-19 after being sent home from ER twice
What to know about Illinois' 6,980 COVID-19 cases
Woman, 64, critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News