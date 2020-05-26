CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 has left countless people grieving the loss of loved ones, often bearing the pain alone.
"Grieving in isolation maybe one of the very cruelest aspects of this pandemic," said Robin Fiorelli, Sr. Director of Bereavement and Volunteers, Vitas Healthcare.
That's why hospice and end-of-life specialist Vitas Healthcare is offering free counseling all this week to relatives of coronavirus victims as well as frontline health care workers.
"When those reaching out call the helpline, they will be speaking to one of over 50 of our bereavement, fully-trained, bereavement specialist who will listento their story, provide support, help them think about coping. That's what we've got going right now," she said.
They've been doing this kind of thing for forty years now. They say it's needed now more than ever.
"Call us. That's what we're here for. This is part and parcel to what we do," she said.
A mission that's especially vital during this deadly pandemic.
The Vitas helpline is running nationwide starting today through Friday May 29. The toll-free number is 1-866-800-4707 or you can reach them at Vitas.com/helpline.
End-of-life specialist offers free counseling to relatives of coronavirus victims, frontline health care workers
MENTAL HEALTH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News