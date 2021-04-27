Gov. Pritzker signs healthcare equity law aimed at reform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10553194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new law aimed at providing healthcare equity across Illinois was signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new law aimed at providing healthcare equity across Illinois was signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker Tuesday.The legislation addresses health inequities and obstacles while establishing new programs, increasing oversight and trainings, building a Community Health Worker certification and training program, as well as improving transparency."Today, it's my privilege to sign the fourth and final pillar from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus into law, the Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act," Governor J.B. Pritzker said. "This legislation advances a key belief of mine that I know is shared by everyone standing with me, and millions of residents across Illinois: healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Thanks to the Black Caucus' four pillars, now law, Illinois is a few steps closer to the justice our residents deserve."Among the many changes, the Illinois Healthcare and Human Services Reform Act caps costs for blood sugar testing equipment, launches an anti-racism commission, and extends legal protections for people seeking help for opioid addiction.