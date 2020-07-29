Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Illinois: IL Governor JB Pritzker to give coronavirus update

New York, New Jersey and Conn. to require Ill. travelers to self-quarantine
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will give his weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

The update comes one day after Illinois reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 173,731, including 7,446 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July-21 to July 27 stands at 3.8%.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

As of Monday night, officials said 1,383 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 329 patients in the ICU and 128 patients on ventilators.

On Tuesday, the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added Illinois to its quarantine list. Travelers from Illinois to those states are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Chicago Tuesday expanded its own traveler quarantine list, now requiring anyone traveling to or visiting from Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska and North Dakota to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to or arrival in the city.

Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IHSA expected to decide on fall sports Wednesday
High-ranking, 30-year CPD veteran dies by suicide
Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire
Hell's Angel sparked Minneapolis riots over George Floyd: Police
Gary beaches temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns, mayor says
Auburn Gresham Walmart reopens after being damaged in looting
Man, 19, stabbed outside Swissotel in Loop: police
Show More
JetBlue tests UV-blasting devices for disinfecting planes
Benches clear during Dodgers, Astros 1st game since sign-stealing scandal
Quick Tip: Consider buying new car as interest rates hit 3-year low: WalletHub
Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago quarantine travel list
Republicans tuck $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill
More TOP STORIES News