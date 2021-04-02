Health & Fitness

COVID Illinois: Officials issue Easter warning; Aurora vaccination site being converted to state-run facility

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An Aurora mass vaccination site at a Carson Pirie Scott is being converted to a state-run facility Friday as health officials ask people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols on Easter Sunday.

The Aurora site is at the former Carson Pirie Scott store on Lake Street and one thousand vaccinations are planned for this weekend.

With only two days before Easter, many people are planning their first family get-togethers since getting their first vaccine doses.

Officials are recommending outdoor gatherings with distancing, masks and a small number of guests.

SEE ALSO | 2 Chicago zip codes see dangerous spike in COVID cases

"You don't want your Easter celebration to turn into a contact tracing event, you really don't," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. "Unless you've got a fully vaccinated group gathering, there still is a fair bit of risk."

Officials say more contagious variants are becoming more prevalent and as more people get vaccinated... some may be letting down their guard...

"We have quite a number of patients who are admitted in between dose one and two, who got symptomatic between dose one and two, so it's still a vulnerable period," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, Edward Hospital director of infection control.

Meanwhile, there are more concerns about vaccine supply after Johnson & Johnson reported a mix-up at a plant in Baltimore.

Chicago still expecting nearly 40,000 doses to arrive next week.

"I am concerned that potentially for the next couple weeks, we may get very little," Dr Arwady said. "I don't know yet."
