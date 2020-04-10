Chesterton man sleeps in RV in the yard to protect his wife and young children from the coronavirus

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- A Northwest Indiana man has moved into an RV to protect his family from COVID-19.Daniel Fitch is a CT tech at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.Fitch was worried that he could pick up the virus and bring it home to his wife and their 3-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter.To protect them, Fitch moved into an RV parked outside his home in Chesterton for the time being.Fitch's wife was able to find someone online who was willing to loan the RV to the family.