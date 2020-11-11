Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 12,657 new cases, 145 deaths; Tier 2 restrictions in effect in 4 suburban counties

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker COVID-19 Update for Nov. 10

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7840700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike give an update as more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases took the Illinois total coronavirus case count past 500,000.

Doctor discusses impact of COVID-19 on children

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7866700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. John Cunningham of Comer Children's Hospital discusses the impact of COVID-19 on children.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7459078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> University of Chicago Medicine Executive Medical Director of Infection Prevent and Control Dr. Emily Landon busts some common, pervasive myths about COVID-19.

Tier 2 restrictions:

Bars:

Restaurants

Meetings, social events and gatherings

Organized group recreational activities

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported a record 12,657 new and probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with 145 additional deaths.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 523,840 with a total of 10,434 deaths.The number of additional deaths reported Wednesday is the highest in one day since 160 deaths were reported on May 27Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 93,464 specimens for a total 8,664,483.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 is 13.6%.As of Tuesday night, 5,042 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 951 in the ICU and 404 patients on ventilators.Governor JB Pritzker's Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions take effect in four suburban Chicago counties Wednesday as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state.The Tier 2 restrictions are now in effect for DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties.There's still no indoor dining and for outdoor dining, the party size is now reduced from ten to six people.The limit for meetings and social events has been reduced to 10 people Telework, including working from home, is encouraged when possible.Recreational activities, both indoor and outdoor, are now reduced to 25 people, with groups limited to 10. This affects organized sports, but not gyms.Schools are not impacted by the mitigation. For the full list of Tier 2 mitigations, see the end of this story.Sam Vlahos, restaurant owner of Pierce Tavern, gets ready for outdoor dining in winter during the colder months, the new restrictions are more bad news for him and his employees, with no end in sight."It's round two all over again," Vlahos said. "No government funding, no PPP money. This is going to be a lot worse than it was last time around. I mean, it's going to be brutal. It's going to be crushing ...The holidays are the busiest time for everyone."Folks in Downers Grove are trying to do their best to support local restaurants."It's sad," said resident Melissa Dinwoodie. " I don't want to see local businesses close and to have no businesses other than the big chains that can afford to stay open so we'll see what happens. Hopefully it won't be that long."Former Mayor Martin Tully said while he understands the stricter mitigations, this is just more bad news for all the already struggling businesses."This is really tough for businesses because they have already had to undergo a great deal being closed with the restrictions and yet their innovation and creativity to figure out ways to stay open and still maintain incomes for both their businesses and employees has been really great, but things keep changing. It's a moving target and it's really hard."Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico says contact tracing data does not indicate restaurants or bars have been a significant source of transmission and he disagrees with the new restrictions."We're not going to force restaurants out of business because this is what they think might be the source," Mayor Chirico said. "It's not my intention to start arresting our business owners. I'll tell you that right now."But a new study in the journal "Nature" by Northwestern University and Stanford researchers concludes restaurants can be a significant source of spread."Had full-service restaurants been fully open in Chicago during the first couple months of the pandemic, we would have seen about 600,000 more cases in Chicago by the end of May," said Northwestern University Professor Beth Redbird.Elmhurst's mayor has reached out to Governor Pritzker saying in a letter that the suburb's businesses have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on safety for their customers and the latest mitigations could be fatal to bars and restaurants.The deaths reported Wednesday included:-Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Boone County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s-Carroll County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s-Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Coles County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s-Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 6 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s-Crawford County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s-Edwards County: 1 female 90s-Ford County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s-Franklin County: 1 male 80s-Grundy County: 1 male 70s-Hamilton County: 1 female 60s- Henry County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s-Jefferson County: 1 male 90s-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Kankakee County: 1 male 80s,-Knox County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 90s-Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 90s-Lee County: 1 male 80s-Livingston County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Macoupin County: 1 female 70s-Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-Marion County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Mason County: 1 female 60s-McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Morgan County: 1 female 80s-Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Pike County: 1 female 70s-Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s-Saline County: 1 male 80s-St. Clair County: 1 male 80s-Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Vermilion County: 1 female 90s-Warren County: 1 male 70s-Wayne County: 1 male 90s-White County: 2 males 80s-Whiteside County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s-Williamson County: 1 male 80s-Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s-All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day-No indoor service- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No tables exceeding 6 people-All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day-No indoor dining or bar service-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No tables exceeding 6 people-Limit to 10 guests in both indoor and outdoor settings *-Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.-Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, sports or polling places.-This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance such as office, retail, etc.- No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors & outdoors *-Groups limited to 10 or fewer people *-All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect-Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per current DCEO guidance