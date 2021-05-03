Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,049 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,049 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 28 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,341,777 total COVID cases, including 22,047 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 49,473 specimens for a total of 22,872,035 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 26-May 2, is 4.0%.As of Sunday night, 1,963 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 479 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,802,395 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 9,410,057 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,440 doses. There were 16,920 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-Kane County: 1 male 70s-Knox County: 1 male 80s-Lake County: 1 male 80s-Mason County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s-Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 90s