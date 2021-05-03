COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine Chicago: Family explains overcoming shot hesitancy, encourages others to get vaccinated

Chicago, Cook County COVID vaccine sites now offering walk-in appointments
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago family explains overcoming COVID vaccine hesitancy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At 97-years-old, Secnoba Comb is the matriarch of the family.

"It just stang a little bit," Comb said.

On Sunday, three generations of Combs got their second Pfizer shots together at Illinois Masonic. And while all were happy to do so, daughter Cheryl said it took her a while to come around.

"It just frightened me. I got COVID in November," Cheryl Comb said. "I said, 'wait a minute, wow. If I can get it, then who else?' Then my nephew had it. He almost died."

"He told me, 'Granny, you need to get it because you seen what it did to me," Secnoba said.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine Chicago: Little Village hospital encouraging teens to get vaccinated

So Cheryl put her vaccine hesitancy aside, and made appointments for herself, her mother, her youngest sister, Carolyn, and her sister's 19-year-old son, Erskine. The teen is an aerospace engineer major at University of Illinois, and his entire freshman year has been disrupted by the virus.

"I've been used most of my life to having a routine going to school. So being online all day and not having a routine, a schedule, definitely affected myself," Erskine Comb-Mullins said.

"I'm the biggest scaredy cat there is of getting a shot. I am the biggest baby. If I can go and get vaccinated, you definitely can go," Carolyn said. "This is my son right here. He is my only child. I need to be healthy and around for him and for the future, to see what he's going to become, and for my mother, to be here for her, my sisters, all my family."

All Chicago and Cook County sites, including the United Center, are now offering walk-in COVID vaccines. No appointments are needed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolakeviewunited centercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Teens encouraged to get COVID vaccine in Little Village
IL reports 1,860 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Florida private school won't employ vaccinated teachers
IN reports 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed on Chicago Riverwalk: CPD
Calumet City shooting leads to barricaded suspect; some I-94 ramps closed
Cop who injured Jacob Blake in Kenosha shooting had gun stolen
Man missing after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
Illinois is losing residents, but not from where you'd think
IL woman inducted into International Swimmer's Hall of Fame
Show More
38 shot, 6 dead in Chicago weekend violence
IL reports 1,860 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Chicago anti-Asian hate protest calls for stop to racist violence
Driver jumped curb, critically hurt woman in Logan Square: CPD
North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
More TOP STORIES News