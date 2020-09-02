Illinois COVID-19: 2,128 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths reported; Metro East restrictions in effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6400880" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are new local concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Governor JB Pritzker announcing new restrictions for part of Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has announced new COVID-19 restrictions for Illinois Region 4, the Metro East area, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the stateIllinois health officials reported 2,128 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths Wednesday.The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 238,643 cases and 8,091 deaths in 102 counties in the state.A total of 32,751 tests have neem processed in the last 24 hours, with health officials saying that a data processing issue is responsible for the lower number of tests reported. The preliminary 7-day positivity rate for August 26-September 1 now stands at 4.5%, the highest since June 8, when the rate was 5.1%.As of Tuesday night, 1,596 people in Illinois are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 347 patients in the ICU and 142 patients on ventilators.Pritzker said Region 4, the Metro East area outside St. Louis, has not made progress in turning things around."These are not decisions that I make lightly, nor would I impose if there wasn't evidence of increasing spread of the virus," Governor Pritzker said.That region's positivity rate has only gone up more and is now at 9.6%. That's why starting Wednesday, bars and restaurants must stop indoor service. The stricter rules also include an 11 p.m. curfew on outdoor dining.Just last week, the same rollback measures were implemented in Region 7, Will and Kankakee counties, because of growing cases there.With Labor Day Weekend coming, Pritzker and health officials urged Illinoians not to let their guard down.At his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker said he and faith leaders would hold a virtual memorial service for those who have died from COVID-19. The service would take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m.Compared to the spring, when congregate settings like nursing homes were hotspots, the current drivers of infections are informal gatherings like backyard barbecues and other friendly get-togethers."We're seeing that the majority of community spread now is happening at the neighborhood and family gathering level," said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force. "The social distancing piece can't just be around people that we don't know. It has to be around people that we do know."