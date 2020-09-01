Travel

Chicago quarantine: Indiana could be added to COVID-19 emergency travel order next week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago public health officials added three states to the city's COVID-19 travel quarantine order Tuesday and issued a warning about rising cases in Indiana

The states of Hawaii, Nebraska and North Carolina were added Tuesday. North Carolina had previously been on the list and was removed last week.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said last week, Indiana made some changes in its reporting and started reporting antigen positive tests and added 1,000 cases in a single day as a result.

Dr. Arwady also pointed to rising cases in areas in Indiana with universities, particularly Notre Dame and Ball State.

She said that as a result of the data reporting change, Indiana would not be added to the travel order this week, but Dr. Arwady did encourage people to avoid traveling to college towns in Indiana. Indiana could be added next week if the numbers don't improve.

"We are keeping an eye on it, really hoping it is a data reporting anomoly, but we have some real concern there" Dr. Arwady said.

States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

The state of Illinois has now passed the 15 per 100,000 per-day threshold, but travel restrictions will not be put in place for Illinois.

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:

-Alabama
-Arkansas
-California
-Florida

-Georgia
-Hawaii
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nebraska
-Nevada

-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Texas

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
