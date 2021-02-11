Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,838 new coronavirus cases, 102 deaths; Pritzker announces expansion in Phase 1B vaccine eligibility

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10330327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritzker speaks at a vaccination site in Elgin Thursday.

Gov. Pritzker visits Elgin vaccine site

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 2,825 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths Thursday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,155,833, with a total of 19,841 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,525 specimens for a total of 16,918,910.As of Wednesday night, 1,954 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 448 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 4-10 is 3.9%.A total of 1,929,850 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 456,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,385,950.The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.IDPH reports that a total of 1,549,108 vaccine doses have been administered, including 226,974 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 56,094 .Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on vaccination efforts from the Elgin Mental Health Center in Elgin Thursday morning.The Department of Human Services vaccination site in Elgin houses many patients and has dozens of staff members. Thursday morning, 50 patients and staff members got their second doses of the COVID 19 vaccine.With the vaccine still at short supply, Governor Pritzker says we are still one of the leading states when it comes to vaccinations."It's because of these all-hands-on-deck efforts that Illinois is setting new records in our vaccine rollout," Pritzker said. "Over the last week, Illinois was the number one state among the top ten most populous states in the nation in per-capita vaccinations and although Illinois is the sixth largest state in the country, we have now administered the fifth-most vaccinations among all of the states,"The governor also mentioned an increase in supply coming soon from the federal government, but there is still a massive shortage of vaccine.On Wednesday, Pritzker announced that Illinois is making plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility on February 25 to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC. In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities.However, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement Thursday that the city and county would not be expanding Phase 1B eligibility."Doing so in Chicago and Cook County would add well over one million additional people to 1b, and the result would be that those currently eligible, including seniors, frontline essential workers and those in our most heavily COVID-burdened communities, would have an even harder time getting a vaccine," Lightfoot and Preckwinkle said in a statemenThe high risk categories covered in the expansion include:-Cancer-Chronic Kidney Disease-COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)-Diabetes-Heart Condition-Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant-Obesity-Pregnancy-Pulmonary Disease-Sickle Cell DiseaseThis expansion could nearly double the number of people currently eligible for the vaccine at a time when supply is low, but the governor expressed optimism that deliveries from the federal government will increase significantly in the coming weeks."My administration will be working with all the local public health departments to fit these higher risk individuals into their community vaccination plans in the coming weeks," Pritzker said.The deaths reported Thursday include:- Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Bond County: 1 female 90s- Carroll County: 1 female 70s- Champaign County: 1 female 70s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 female 70s. 2 males 70s- Franklin County: 1 female 70s- Grundy County: 1 male 80s- Hamilton County: 1 female 80s- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Lee County: 1 male 70s- Macon County: 1 male 50s- Massac County: 1 female 80s- McHenry County: 1 female 90s- McLean County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- St Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 female 60s- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s