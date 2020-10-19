Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 3.113 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 3.113 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with 22 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 347,161, with 9,236 deaths, the IDPH reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 48,684 specimens for a total of 6,824,237. The seven-day positivity rate from October 12 - October 18 is 5.4%. It is the thirteenth consecutive day the positivity rate has increased.Since Sunday night, 2.096 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 485 in the ICU and 179 on ventilators.The deaths reported Monday include:-Carroll County: 1 female 90s-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s-Livingston County: 1 male 80s-Monroe County: 1 male 80s-Montgomery County: 1 male 80s-Peoria County: 1 male 90s-Wayne County: 1 male 90s-Whiteside County: 1 female 90s-Will County: 1 female 70s-Williamson County: 1 male 70s-Woodford County: 1 female 80s