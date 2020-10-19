coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 3.113 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 3.113 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with 22 additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 347,161, with 9,236 deaths, the IDPH reported.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 48,684 specimens for a total of 6,824,237. The seven-day positivity rate from October 12 - October 18 is 5.4%. It is the thirteenth consecutive day the positivity rate has increased.

Since Sunday night, 2.096 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 485 in the ICU and 179 on ventilators.

The deaths reported Monday include:

-Carroll County: 1 female 90s
-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

-Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
-Livingston County: 1 male 80s
-Monroe County: 1 male 80s
-Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
-Peoria County: 1 male 90s

-Wayne County: 1 male 90s
-Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
-Will County: 1 female 70s
-Williamson County: 1 male 70s
-Woodford County: 1 female 80s

