Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 408 cases, 23 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 408 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 23 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,386,262 total COVID cases, including 22,997 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 41,758 specimens for a total of 24,991,516 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 2 to June 8, is 1.3%.As of Tuesday night, 797 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,708,874 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,852 . There were 50,231 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.Officials reported Wednesday that more than 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Adams County: 1 male 80s-Champaign County: 1 female 80s-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s-Grundy County: 1 male 70s-Kane County: 1 male 80s-Macon County: 1 female 80s-Madison County: 1 female 70s-McLean County: 1 female 60s-Rock Island County: 1female70s, 1 male 70s-Tazewell County: 1 female 80s-Vermilion County: 1 male 50s-Winnebago County: 1 male 50s