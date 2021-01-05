Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 6,839 cases, 126 coronavirus deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9195415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9176905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The impact of vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, Dr. Jen Ashton says.

See where COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 6,839 COVID-19 cases and 126 related deaths Tuesday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 991,719, with a total of 16,959 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454.As of Monday night, 3,905 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 29 - Jan. 4 is 9.8%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.Some Illinois residents fed up with their state's second ban on indoor dining amid the pandemic are heading to restaurants in adjacent Indiana so they can dine out with others.When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' second indoor dining ban in October due to surging COVID-19 numbers, many restauranteurs hoped the restrictions would be short-lived.Three months later, restaurants in Illinois towns like Calumet City and Lansing that border northwest Indiana say they are seeing customers lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Adams County: 1 female 60s-Cass County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 female 40s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s-Douglas County: 2 females 80s-DuPage County: 5 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s-Edgar County: 1 male 70s-Effingham County: 1 male 80s-Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s-Franklin County: 1 male 80s-Fulton County: 1 female 80s-Grundy County: 1 female 70s-Hamilton County: 1 female 90s-Jackson County: 1 male 80s-Jersey County: 1 male 90s-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s-Knox County: 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+-LaSalle County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s-Lee County: 1 male 80s-Logan County: 1 female 80s-Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s-Marion County: 1 male 80s- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Mercer County: 1 female 90s-Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 3 female 90s-Perry County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-Randolph County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s-Saline County: 1 female 80s-Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Union County: 1 female 70s-Vermilion County: 1 female 60s-Warren County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s