coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 6,839 cases, 126 coronavirus deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 6,839 COVID-19 cases and 126 related deaths Tuesday.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 991,719, with a total of 16,959 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

WATCH: Will Astra-Zeneca vaccines be available in US soon?
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454.

As of Monday night, 3,905 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 29 - Jan. 4 is 9.8%.

WATCH: Vaccines' impact may not be felt until spring, medical experts say
EMBED More News Videos

The impact of vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, Dr. Jen Ashton says.



The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.

Illinois residents head to Indiana's eateries to dine inside



Some Illinois residents fed up with their state's second ban on indoor dining amid the pandemic are heading to restaurants in adjacent Indiana so they can dine out with others.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' second indoor dining ban in October due to surging COVID-19 numbers, many restauranteurs hoped the restrictions would be short-lived.

Three months later, restaurants in Illinois towns like Calumet City and Lansing that border northwest Indiana say they are seeing customers lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

See where COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered




The deaths reported Tuesday include:

-Adams County: 1 female 60s
-Cass County: 1 male 80s

-Cook County: 1 female 40s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s
-Douglas County: 2 females 80s
-DuPage County: 5 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s
-Edgar County: 1 male 70s
-Effingham County: 1 male 80s
-Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
-Franklin County: 1 male 80s
-Fulton County: 1 female 80s
-Grundy County: 1 female 70s
-Hamilton County: 1 female 90s
-Jackson County: 1 male 80s
-Jersey County: 1 male 90s
-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
-Knox County: 1 male 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
-LaSalle County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
-Lee County: 1 male 80s
-Logan County: 1 female 80s

-Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
-Marion County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
-Mercer County: 1 female 90s
-Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 3 female 90s
-Perry County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
-Randolph County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
-Saline County: 1 female 80s
-Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Union County: 1 female 70s
-Vermilion County: 1 female 60s
-Warren County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
IL reports 5,059 COVID-19 cases, 79 coronavirus deaths
Cook County launches COVID vaccine registration form
Cancer survivor mobilizes for blood donations during pandemic despite personal risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Half of teachers slated to return to school failed to show up: CPS
1st Chicago healthcare workers receive 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
Kyle Rittenhouse enters not guilty plea in Kenosha protest shooting
Kenosha braces for unrest as charging decision looms
Chicago teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Show More
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
Skier hanging from chairlift caught by rescuers: VIDEO
Kenosha braces for unrest as charging decision looms
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, brief PM sun possible
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
More TOP STORIES News