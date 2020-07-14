Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 707, 25 additional deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 707 new coronavirus cases Tuesday with 25 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.There's now a total of 155,506 COVID-19 cases and 7,218 deaths statewide.Within the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 28,446 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 2 million.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Sunday that the state's seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 7 -July 13 is 3.0%.The confirmed deaths are:- Cass County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 2 males 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s- Lake County: 1 female 70s- Madison County: 1 male 80s- McHenry County: 1 female 50s- St. Clair County: 1 male 60sChicago added two more states to its mandatory travel quarantine order Tuesday, for a total of 17 states. Starting Friday, anyone who has traveled to Iowa or Oklahoma must self-quarantine for two weeks upon return. There are exceptions for essential work and medical travel.The other states included in the mandatory travel quarantine are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.