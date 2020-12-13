Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 7,216 cases, 115 coronavirus deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 update on Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 7,216 COVID-19 cases and 115 related deaths Sunday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 848,904, with a total of 14,291 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 63,648 specimens. In total there have been 11,776,832 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 6-12 is 10.6%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Saturday night, 5,073 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,080 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 612 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.It's becoming clear how many vaccine doses are going to different counties in the Chicago area. See how many doses your county will receive in ourU.S. officials say the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine willGov. JB Pritzker said the high number of COVID-19 deaths is weighing on him."I don't know what to say, except extraordinarily frustrating," he said.Dr. Ezike said Friday that for the sake of the health care system, people should not travel for the holidays, but if they do, they should get tested before and after their trip."But please understand that, having those tests, does not really give you a free pass and insure there could be no transmission of infection," Dr. Ezike said.Because the vaccine will not be available to the general public for several months, the governor is urging people to act as though there is no vaccine, and continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.While hospitalizations continue to decline, albeit slightly, there is still concern about a holiday surge. In mid-December, Illinois is on track for its deadliest month in the pandemic."We are not out of the Thanksgiving surge period yet," Gov. Pritzker said. "We unfortunately still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak."The 196 COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois Thursday were the third highest yet, bringing the total in the last seven days to 1,031. That's a 19% increase from the week prior, when there were 866 deaths.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Clay County: 1 male 40s- Coles County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+- Douglas County: 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s- Edgar County: 1 female 70s- Fulton County: 1 male 90s- Greene County: 1 female 80s- Hancock County: 2 males 80s- Kane County: 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s- Knox County: 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s- Lawrence County: 1 female 90s- Lee County: 1 male 90s- Logan County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- McHenry County: 1 female 90s- McLean County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Mercer County: 1 male 80s- Ogle County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s- Pike County: 1 male 80s- Randolph County: 1 female 80s- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 90s- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Stephenson County: 1 female 80s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Washington County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s- Wayne County: 1 male 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Williamson County: 1 male 90s- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s