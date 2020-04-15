Coronavirus Illinois: Updated COVID-19 death toll nears 900, 24K total; Pritzker says IL 'bending the curve'

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois health officials announced 74 deaths were reported Tuesday, that's the same number as Monday. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state now stands at 868.
Officials also announced an additional 1,122 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 23,247.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
"The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission," Pritzker said. "We are in fact bending the curve."
The state is now focusing on testing, tracing and treating to figure out the best way forward.
WATCH: Gov. JB Pritker's COVID-19 update on April 14, 2020
Fewer patients are now relying on ventilators and intensive care beds. Data shows the number of COVID cases in Illinois is now only doubling every eight days. Just two weeks ago it doubling every two days
"To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus, or worse, dying from it," Gov. Pritzker said. "No matter how long the increase takes. But we won't get to zero cases overnight."
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
The governor said need for ICU beds for coronavirus patients has decreased by 3 percent in one week, while the need for ventilators has gone down by 4 percent.
However, more beds have become available during that time, and the state has also acquired more ventilators. At Elmhurst Hospital, ICU beds are between 60 and 80% full, estimated emergency room doctor Anita Schroff.
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
"We are not full, and we've actually created new bed spaces for our COVID patients that need intensive level care," Dr. Shroff said. "We also have regular hospital beds available."
As the count of COVID cases comes closer to leveling off, Pritzker is working with a coalition of neighboring governors on a plan to re-open the region
Meanwhile the McCormick Place is ready to treat more than 2,200 non-acute patients if needed.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website