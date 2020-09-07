Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,381 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Health officials concerned about Labor Day weekend gatherings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6410669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois public health officials announced 2,806 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the highest since the pandemic began, along with 23 new deaths.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,381 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with eight additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 250,961 with 8,179 deaths.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from August 31 - September 6 is 4.2%.Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 28,975 specimens for a total of 4,447,347As of Sunday night, 1,484 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 352 patients in the ICU and 137 patients on ventilators.The eight additional COVID-19 deaths include:-Coles County: 1 male 70s-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-DuPage County: 1 male 70s-Jefferson County: 1 male 90s-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s-Perry County: 1 female 90sHealth officials are warning people to take precautions while getting together with friends and family this Labor Day weekend.Recent numbers have shown home gatherings including backyard cookouts with family and friends are now a main driver of an increase in COVID 19 numbers.The CDC posted guidelines for the long weekend, including reminding friends and family to stay home if they are sick, encourage social distancing, host gatherings outdoors if possible, wear masks, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer and try to limit the number of things you share."What we recommend at the beginning of a gathering is to announce the rules. We learn to do these things, we're gonna stay six feet apart, gonna wear masks and we're gonna wash our hands before and after a meal and I think there would be some peace if we collectively all kind of have that conversation," Cook County Chair of Family Medicine, Dr. Mark Loafman said.