Coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois Update: COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 42 at Willowbrook nursing home

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials announced 128 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 288.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said patients are now reported in 17 counties, ranging in age from 9 to 99.

The spike in cases comes a day after Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state's first death from COVID-19 and an outbreak at a DuPage County nursing home.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 20 additional cases at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook.

DuPage County officials said they began testing at the facility after a woman in her 60s tested positive on Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced a crisis unfolding at a DuPage County long-term care facility, where 22 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus.



Eighteen residents and four staff members were confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday.

The new cases Wednesday bring the total linked to the long-term care facility to 42: 30 residents and 12 staff.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

For weeks, officials have been asking privately owned senior homes, and mandating state-owned facilities, to limit visitors and take extensive action to pre-screen employees.

Officials said that first resident diagnosed Saturday had been symptomatic for a few days.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Pritzker announced the first novel coronavirus-related death in the state, saying it's the news he has dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak.

Patricia Frieson, 61, of Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.

Frieson's family said she was not a nursing home resident but did have asthma.
Officials said she had underlying health conditions and had contact with another COVID-19 case.

Her brother said he doesn't know how she caught the virus.

"We weren't allowed to be there because of the situation and the possible contagiousness of the disease," he said. "When we could talk to her she said she seemed to be getting better and then it got worse. That's all we really know because we couldn't be there every day for her."

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world



Pritzker was asked Tuesday if he's considering a widespread quarantine.

WATCH: What does 'flattening the curve' mean?
EMBED More News Videos

"Flattening the curve" refers to efforts in slowing down the spread of a virus even if it can't be stopped.



"We will continue to evaluate measures that we need to take because this is all about keeping people safe and healthy," Pritzker said.

About 60 service members from the Illinois National Guard have been activated. Officials said they will help with logistical support and medical staffing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagoloopauburn greshamhealthnursing homecdcillnesspatient deathjb pritzkeroutbreakcoronavirusillinoisu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Census pulls back on field operations for 2 weeks
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Indiana: 39 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths so far
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Ford, GM confirm N. American factory shutdowns due to virus
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
Cook County Jail looks to release non-violent inmates to prevent COVID-19: Sheriff's office
42 sick in Willowbrook nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Midway operations limited after 3 control tower technicians test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Stores open early for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
DePaul faculty member tests positive for COVID-19
Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
Man found dead in Crystal Lake wooded area; 3 arrested
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 72 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News