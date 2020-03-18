Coronavirus Illinois Update: COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 42 at Willowbrook nursing home

The Illinois Department of Public Health said patients are now reported in 17 counties, ranging in age from 9 to 99.
The spike in cases comes a day after Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state's first death from COVID-19 and an outbreak at a DuPage County nursing home.
On Wednesday, health officials announced 20 additional cases at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook.
DuPage County officials said they began testing at the facility after a woman in her 60s tested positive on Saturday.
Eighteen residents and four staff members were confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday.
The new cases Wednesday bring the total linked to the long-term care facility to 42: 30 residents and 12 staff.
For weeks, officials have been asking privately owned senior homes, and mandating state-owned facilities, to limit visitors and take extensive action to pre-screen employees.
Officials said that first resident diagnosed Saturday had been symptomatic for a few days.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Pritzker announced the first novel coronavirus-related death in the state, saying it's the news he has dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak.
Patricia Frieson, 61, of Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.
Frieson's family said she was not a nursing home resident but did have asthma.
Officials said she had underlying health conditions and had contact with another COVID-19 case.
Her brother said he doesn't know how she caught the virus.
"We weren't allowed to be there because of the situation and the possible contagiousness of the disease," he said. "When we could talk to her she said she seemed to be getting better and then it got worse. That's all we really know because we couldn't be there every day for her."
Pritzker was asked Tuesday if he's considering a widespread quarantine.
"We will continue to evaluate measures that we need to take because this is all about keeping people safe and healthy," Pritzker said.
About 60 service members from the Illinois National Guard have been activated. Officials said they will help with logistical support and medical staffing.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.