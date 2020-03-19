Chicago Coronavirus update: Mayor Lori Lightfoot extends Chicago Public Schools closures, orders sick residents to stay home

Booting of cars;

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is extending Chicago Public Schools closures and ordering all sick residents to stay home as part of the city's COVID-19 response.Lightfoot addressed residents from her City Hall office Thursday, delivering the city's plan to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.The mayor announced that Chicago Public Schools will be closed through April 20, with students returning to class Tuesday, April 21. The measure comes after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker mandated all schools to close from March 17 through March 30."We need to give parents and guardians plenty of advance notice about this reality and the ability to plan," Lightfoot said.The mayor also discussed a Department of Public Health order issued earlier in the day, requiring "residents with respiratory symptoms like cough, fever, or shortness of breath" to stay home."If you are beginning to feel sick - body aches, fatigue, sore throat - you too are ordered to stay home unless seeking medical care, or other essentials like food," Lightfoot said. "If you violate this order, there will be consequences. Be smart, be safe, and stay home if you are sick. That's an order."In her address, Lightfoot also said that many of the city's debt collection, ticketing and impound practices will be suspended until April 30.The suspension cover booting of cars and late fees and defaults on payments for all city debt, including parking tickets and utility bills."Given the economic pressures that many of you are facing, as a government, we are stepping up to do our part to take a brick off your back," Lightfoot said.Mayor Lightfoot announced Thursday the creation of the Chicago Small Business Resiliency Loan Fund, starting with more than $100 million in low-interest loans intended for small businesses severely affected by the outbreak.Earlier Thursday, Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady signed a public health order, referenced in Lightfoot's speech. It requires residents with confirmed coronavirus illness or who are exhibiting symptoms of the illness to stay home. Anyone who violates the order may be issued a citation, according to Lightfoot's office.Under the order, any Chicago resident diagnosed with COVID-19 illness or exhibiting symptoms, with few exceptions, may not leave their place of residence, go to work or any group settings, according to the statement. However, sick residents will be permitted to seek essential services, including necessary clinical care or evaluation, and life sustaining needs, such as obtaining medicine or food.According to Lightfoot's office, "COVID-19 illness" means demonstrating symptoms of acute respiratory disease, including, but not limited to, new onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath, congestion in the nasal sinuses or lungs, sore throat, body aches, or unusual fatigue. A person is considered to have COVID-19 illness until such person is free of fever (100.4 F (38.0 C) or greater using an oral thermometer), and any of the other symptoms described herein, for at least 72 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants).The new rules will remain in effect until the health department makes a determination that the threat posed to public health has diminished.Read Lightfoot's full COVID-19 State of the City address here: