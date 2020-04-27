Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 death toll nears 2K with 43K total cases as Gov. Prtizker says schools should prepare for fall e-learning

Illinois health officials announced 2,126 new COVID-19 cases and 59 additional deaths on Sunday. There are now 43,903 cases confirmed in the state, including 1,933 deaths.
Gov. Pritzker is pointing to some signs of encouragement in the fight against COVID-19.
The state is cutting back significantly on beds for COVID-19 patients at the McCormick Place alternative care facility.
According to state officials, they no longer need so many beds due to the slow growth of coronavirus cases in the state.
The governor said they're going to move some of the hired staffing for that facility to other areas.
Across Illinois, there are about 4,600 people in the hospital for COVID-19. Nearly 1,300 of those patients are in the ICU.
Governor Pritzker said it's too soon to tell if schools will be able to open as normal in the fall.
Schools across Illinois were closed in mid-March. Now many districts are working on remote, or e-learning.
The governor said no matter what happens, e-learning is important, and the pandemic has revealed that more needs to be done.
"Many, many schools are not ready for e-learning but should be and the state actually has funds available to help school districts, to help school districts to help spin up e-learning," Pritzker said.
The governor said teachers need to be ready to continue e-learning in the fall and, also be prepared to go back to the classroom.
The state has touted an increase in testing over the past few days.
On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that Illinois surpassed its goal of conducting 10,000 COVID-19 tests in a day for the first time. It's a critical milestone in the state's marathon battle against coronavirus
In total, Illinois has conducted more than 214,000 COVID-19 tests. But not every type of test is supported by the state.
State health officials confirmed Saturday that there's been a spike in calls to the Illinois Poison Center after President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to fight COVID-19.
Ezike urged residents to listen to scientists and health experts about how to stay healthy during the pandemic.
"Injecting, ingesting, snorting household cleaners is dangerous. It is not advised and can be deadly," Ezike said over the weekend.
Trump recommended disinfectants as a possible treatment for the virus during Thursday's White House briefing. On Friday, he walked back his remarks, claiming he was being sarcastic.
But poison centers across the country are reporting a spike in calls, including in Illinois, where it's up 60% compared to the same time frame last year.
"Some recent examples is the use of the detergent solution for a sinus rinse and gargling with a bleach and mouthwash mixture in an attempt to kill coronavirus," Ezike said.
Dr. Michael Wahl of the Illinois Poison Center said, "When we think of cleaning products designed to clean your bathroom, they are going to be caustic. They are going to cause damage and injury to the tissues whether it is in your lungs, or in your nose or in your mouth."
The makers of Clorox and Lysol are telling consumers not to consume their products.
Separate from this issue, the Illinois Poison Center has seen an overall uptick in calls since March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge consumers to read instructions on product labels. Poison control specialists are available 24/7 to help with concerns at 1-800-222-1222.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website