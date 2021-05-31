Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 521 cases, 33 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 521 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,382,186 total COVID cases, including 22,827 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 25,692 specimens for a total of 24,616,087since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 24 to May 30, is 2.0%.As of Sunday night, 1,093 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 167 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,291,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 50,162 doses. There were 22,255 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.Officials said 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and over 50% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Sunday include:-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Kane County: 1 male 70s-Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s