Coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths top 6.2K with nearly 132K total cases

Illinois reports nearly 673 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker celebrated the state's progress in the fight against COVID-19.

He tweeted out a map from Fortune Magazine tracking states that have seen a rise or fall in coronavirus cases.



It says Illinois has had the largest decrease in the past two weeks. The map also shows Arizona as leading the nation in the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

That drop continued this weekend as the state reported 673 more cases and 29 COVID-19 deaths, statewide Saturday.12 of those deaths were in Cook County.

Labs ran a total of 21,844 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,168,945. Over the past seven days, just 3% of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

An online memorial has been created to remember thousands of Chicagoans who have died after being infected with the coronavirus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the virtual memorial's launch on Friday.

People can submit stories about family, friends and neighbors through the city's website. More than 2,300 residents of the city have died since the start of the pandemic, according to Chicago public health officials.

"In light of the current situation, the way we mourn and celebrate one's life needs to be reimagined," Lightfoot said in a statement. "The Virtual Memorial is just one way to help Chicagoans cope with the sudden loss of their loved one to COVID-19, but also to celebrate their lives and memories."

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it recently conducted the first known successful double lung transplant on a woman recovering from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Illinoisans can preregister for license, ID needs: officials

Illinois residents can also now preregister online when applying for a driver's license or identification card, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.


White said he hopes preregistering will save time at driver's services facilities, where residents have encountered long lines after weeks of the offices being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can visit cyberdriveillinois.com to provide information ahead of their visit to an office. White's office says people will still need to bring all required paperwork along to be verified by a clerk in person.

To qualify for the preregistration program, a resident must have an Illinois driver's license or ID that has not been suspended, canceled or revoked. The license or ID also cannot be expired for more than a year.

Re-opened driver facilities are only open so far to people with expired licenses or IDs or those needing vehicle-related transactions along with new drivers.

White has said employees are required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to wear face coverings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoissocial distancingcoronavirus deathsface maskjb pritzkercoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscoronavirus teststay at home order
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
WATCH: Mass from Holy Name Cathedral
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 691, cases surpass 22K
Chicago HS celebrates graduates with intellectual disabilities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Join us for 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago' on June 14!
Boystown drag march among Chicago protests Sunday
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Video: Good Samaritans rushed to rescue overturned car
Southern IL towns reckon with racist past as local protests arise
2 charged after CPD officer dragged by stolen car in Englewood
Man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
Show More
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
Protests fill streets across Chicago for 3rd straight weekend
Square slices find space in Chicago's pizza scene
City faces lawsuit over controversial meetings between mayor, city council members
LIVE | National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration
More TOP STORIES News