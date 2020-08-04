Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Illinois: 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Gov. Pritzker announces face mask campaign
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,471 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 184,712 , including 7,545 deaths.

Latest deaths include:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 female 50s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Mercer County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Morgan County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 female 90s

Illinois reported 1,298 new coronavirus cases and 10 related deaths Monday.



Illinois Department of Public Health officials said they have conducted 42,598 tests in the last 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 28-August 3 is 3.9%.


Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

As of Sunday night, 1,496 patients were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 365 patients in the ICU and 125 patients on ventilators.
Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker on Monday launched a new COVID-19 public awareness campaign about masks.

"I'm proud to launch a new public awareness campaign today that has a straightforward message for Illinoisans: A mask is like anything that keeps us safe. It only works if you wear it," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We've made so much progress since the beginning of this pandemic. Let's protect that progress. This is our moment to pull together as families, friends and neighbors. We're all safer and stronger when we go all in, Illinois."

The tagline for the campaign is "it only works if you wear it."

The governor said no one is asking you to wear a mask forever, but it's what Illinoisans need to do for now.
