Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,624 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,624 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily total this month so farTwenty more people have died from the virus, and the state's positivity rate has increased to 3.4%, state health officials said.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 166,925, including 7,367 deaths.The deaths include:- Boone County: 1 male 80s- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+- Douglas County: 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 2 males 60s- Kane County: 1 male 70s- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s- McHenry County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80sIn the last 24 hours, health officials said that they conducted a total of 39,706 tests. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July-16 to July 22 has risen to 3.4%.Officials said 1,473 people in Illinois are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 309 patients in the ICU and 135 patients on ventilators.On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker held a press conference and said Metro East region, which includes counties in southwestern Illinois, is seeing a rise in cases. Pritzker said the increase could result in the state needing to step in to take mitigating actions."I have spoken with local leaders and I have asked them to clamp down on the outbreaks where they are occurring so that the state won't have to step in," Pritzker said.The increase is partly due to businesses and individual behavior, according to state health leaders."We are seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "You have probably seen people crowding into bars, areas where people were not wearing masks, or maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another.""You can go from 3% positivity to Arizona's 23% positivity in the blink of an eye," Pritzker said. "We've been there. Let's not let that happen again."