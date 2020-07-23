coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,624 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,624 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily total this month so far

Twenty more people have died from the virus, and the state's positivity rate has increased to 3.4%, state health officials said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 166,925, including 7,367 deaths.

The deaths include:
- Boone County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

In the last 24 hours, health officials said that they conducted a total of 39,706 tests. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July-16 to July 22 has risen to 3.4%.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Officials said 1,473 people in Illinois are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 309 patients in the ICU and 135 patients on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker held a press conference and said Metro East region, which includes counties in southwestern Illinois, is seeing a rise in cases. Pritzker said the increase could result in the state needing to step in to take mitigating actions.

RELATED: Coronavirus Testing: What you can expect when you get tested for COVID-19

"I have spoken with local leaders and I have asked them to clamp down on the outbreaks where they are occurring so that the state won't have to step in," Pritzker said.

The increase is partly due to businesses and individual behavior, according to state health leaders.

"We are seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "You have probably seen people crowding into bars, areas where people were not wearing masks, or maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another."

"You can go from 3% positivity to Arizona's 23% positivity in the blink of an eye," Pritzker said. "We've been there. Let's not let that happen again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL nursing home staff, residents 'optimistic' as visiting resumes
Plainfield teachers rally, call for remote learning in fall
Illinois reports 1,598 new COVID-19 cases
Addison father, 30, warns COVID-19 is real
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, who drowned after boat capsized in Chicago River ID'd
Video of deadly Loop shooting released by police
McConnell set to unveil $1T COVID-19 rescue package | LIVE
2 men shot, 1 killed near Howard Red Line station: Evanston PD
Plainfield teachers rally, call for remote learning in fall
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Cop charged in Floyd's death faces 9 tax evasion counts
Show More
Injured hiker shares survival story after fall at Joshua Tree National Park
Ann Taylor owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL team
Kim K asks for 'compassion and empathy' after Kanye's behavior
'We thought it was a war:' 15 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home
More TOP STORIES News