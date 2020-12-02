Illinois COVID Update: IL reports record-high 238 COVID-19 deaths, 9,757 cases

WATCH: Tier 3 mitigations to remain in effect for next few weeks, Pritzker says

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported a record-breaking 238 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, shattering the one-day record of 191 set on May 13.The state also announced 9,757 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases.The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported to IDPH is delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 748,603, with a total of 12,639 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 85,507 specimens. In total there have been 10,699,586 test specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1 is 12.5%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Tuesday night, 5,764 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,190 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 714 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.After millions took to the skies for Thanksgiving, Pritzker grounded any hopes for an easing of restrictions."No region will be downgraded from our current Tier 3 mitigations for the next few weeks even if they might be on track to meet those metrics," Gov. Pritzker said.Gov. Pritzker said the state needs the next few weeks to evaluate whether there will be a surge in new cases stemming from all the holiday travel and family gatherings."The hope now is that we can fend off the surge in the next few weeks to get to a healthier holiday time in the latter half of December," Gov. Pritzker said.On Wednesday, lines at the Arlington Racetrack testing site were short all morning.Doctors told people to wait a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday to get tested. 