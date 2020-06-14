Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths top 6.3K with 132K total cases

He tweeted out a map from Fortune Magazine tracking states that have seen a rise or fall in coronavirus cases.
We’ve continued to listen to our epidemiologists and follow the data. Illinois is on the right track because all of you are #AllInIllinois. Let's keep it up!— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 13, 2020
📷: @FortuneMagazine https://t.co/lJAl7O7Jbp pic.twitter.com/hURXMgXmre
It says Illinois has had the largest decrease in the past two weeks. The map also shows Arizona as leading the nation in the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
That drop continued this weekend as the state reported 672 more cases and 19 COVID-19 deaths, statewide Sunday. 16 of those deaths were in Cook County.
Sunday's 19 deaths marks the lowest daily death count in the state since early April.
Labs ran a total of 22,040 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,190,985. Over the past seven days, just 3% of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
An online memorial has been created to remember thousands of Chicagoans who have died after being infected with the coronavirus.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the virtual memorial's launch on Friday.
People can submit stories about family, friends and neighbors through the city's website. More than 2,300 residents of the city have died since the start of the pandemic, according to Chicago public health officials.
"In light of the current situation, the way we mourn and celebrate one's life needs to be reimagined," Lightfoot said in a statement. "The Virtual Memorial is just one way to help Chicagoans cope with the sudden loss of their loved one to COVID-19, but also to celebrate their lives and memories."
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it recently conducted the first known successful double lung transplant on a woman recovering from COVID-19 in the U.S.
Illinoisans can preregister for license, ID needs: officials
Illinois residents can also now preregister online when applying for a driver's license or identification card, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.
White said he hopes preregistering will save time at driver's services facilities, where residents have encountered long lines after weeks of the offices being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents can visit cyberdriveillinois.com to provide information ahead of their visit to an office. White's office says people will still need to bring all required paperwork along to be verified by a clerk in person.
To qualify for the preregistration program, a resident must have an Illinois driver's license or ID that has not been suspended, canceled or revoked. The license or ID also cannot be expired for more than a year.
Re-opened driver facilities are only open so far to people with expired licenses or IDs or those needing vehicle-related transactions along with new drivers.
White has said employees are required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.