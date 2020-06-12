Coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths top 6K with 131K total cases

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by nearly 600 on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 595 new coronavirus, including 77 deaths. A total of 131,198 people have been infected with the virus in Illinois, while 6,260 have died.

Labs ran a total of 24,774 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,147,101. Over the past seven days, just 4% of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.

More than a dozen state Republican lawmakers pushed Gov. JB Pritzker to speed up Illinois' reopening on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Pritzker also signed into law an Illinois budget heavily reliant on federal assistance because of revenue lost to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social interaction.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it recently conducted the first known successful double lung transplant on a woman recovering from COVID-19 in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
