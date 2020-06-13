Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths top 6.2K with nearly 132K total cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by more than 670 on Saturday.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 673 new coroanvirus cases, including 29 deaths. A total of 131,871 people have been infected with the virus in Illinois, while 6,289 have died.Labs ran a total of 21,844 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,168,945. Over the past seven days, just 3% of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.More than a dozen state Republican lawmakers pushed Gov. JB Pritzker toon Thursday.Earlier this week, Pritzker also signed into law an Illinois budget heavily reliant on federal assistance because of revenue lost to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social interaction.Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it recently conducted the first known successfulon a woman recovering from COVID-19 in the U.S.