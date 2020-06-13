Coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths top 6.2K with nearly 132K total cases

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by more than 670 on Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 673 new coroanvirus cases, including 29 deaths. A total of 131,871 people have been infected with the virus in Illinois, while 6,289 have died.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Labs ran a total of 21,844 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,168,945. Over the past seven days, just 3% of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

More than a dozen state Republican lawmakers pushed Gov. JB Pritzker to speed up Illinois' reopening on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Pritzker also signed into law an Illinois budget heavily reliant on federal assistance because of revenue lost to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social interaction.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it recently conducted the first known successful double lung transplant on a woman recovering from COVID-19 in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoissocial distancingcoronavirus deathsface maskjb pritzkercoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscoronavirus teststay at home order
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Illinois reports nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 691, cases surpass 22K
Chicago HS celebrates graduates with intellectual disabilities
Some Chicago baseball is back, sort of
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer injured during traffic stop in River North, suspect still on loose
Chicago man ID'd as suspect killed in shootout on I-65, trooper shot
More protests planned Saturday across Chicago area
Professor held on murder charges denied bail in effort to help research COVID-19
Portage Park restaurant shut down by city
Officials say bodies found in Idaho are Lori Vallow's missing kids
Man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
Show More
Some Chicago baseball is back, sort of
Harvey bans police tactics restricting oxygen, blood flow to head
California man found hanging from tree, investigation underway
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 691, cases surpass 22K
Sheriff 'de-deputizes' deputies linked to online posts following BLM march
More TOP STORIES News