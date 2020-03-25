Coronavirus update: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delays state tax filing deadline as COVID-19 cases reach 1,865, 19 deaths

Pritzer said the decision aligns Illinois' tax day with the federal government's and gives "millions of taxpayers three additional months to file their individual returns."
"Refunds will continue to be distributed in a timely fashion," the governor said.
Pritzker also announced new emergency programs to provide more than $90 million in financial relief to small businesses across Illinois.
Businesses can apply to the programs on the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.
The measures come as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state nears 2,000.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 330 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with three additional deaths.
A Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s and a Will County woman in her 50s died after being diagnosed with the virus, the IDPH said.
There are now three new Illinois counties reporting COVID-19 cases -- Douglas, Marshall and Morgan. Patients range in age from younger than 1 to 99.
Of the 330 new cases, Illinois health officials said two correctional officers and an inmate at Stateville Correctional Center in Lockport Township have tested positive for COVID-19.
The correctional officers are recovering at home, while the individual who is incarcerated is being isolated in the hospital, state health officials said.
The facility is on a 14-day lockdown, while those who were identified as having possible exposure are being quarantined, according to the IDPH.
A contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center in LaSalle County has also tested positive for coronavirus.
That facility is also under lockdown for two weeks.
The rise in cases comes during an outbreak at a long-term care facility in southwest suburban Willowbrook.
One of the deaths announced Tuesday was a woman in her 90s, who lived at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where more than 40 COVID-19 cases were identified earlier this month.
Tonya Davis said she is a certified nurse's assistant and was terminated by Chateau for speaking out.
"They have negatives in the room with positive people," Davis said.
But DuPage County says residents who tested positive are isolated.
Chateau has not responded to requests for comment. DuPage County said they do not have anyone on-site for day-to-day operations, but stressed that everyone who is sick is in isolation and the county is in touch with the care facility every day.
With the number of cases statewide continuing to rise, officials say more than half the state's hospital beds are now occupied.
Hospital Beds:
ICU Beds:
Ventilators:
Pritzker said shuttered hospitals, like Metro South Hospital in south suburban Blue Island, may be reopened.
The state is also calling on existing hospitals to expand. Rush University Medical Center has already turned a lobby space into an area for treatment.
"We have expanded our emergency department," said Dr. Omar Lateef, Rush Medical Center CEO. "We have transformed entire units into COVID hospitals with many units that are designed to take care of patients."
State officials are also looking into using hotels as quarantine centers, something Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago will be doing in her Monday press conference.
"In two weeks we would need over 28,000 additional non-ICU beds and over 9400 additional ICU beds; that's untenable," Pritzker said.
Another issue is staffing. Over the weekend, Pritzker made a plea to retired health care workers, asking them to help with the influx of patients. The governor said 180 people applied in the first 24 hours.
While the state works to prepare the healthcare system, Pritzker said his "stay-at-home" order, earlier closure of schools, bars and restaurants are helping stave off a tsunami of patients.
When asked if he'd extend the "stay-at-home" order past April 7, he responded, "I'm trying to follow the science here, and I am concerned that we may have to extend that deadline."
"The question that everyone wants answered right now is how long is all of this going to last," Pritzker said. "The honest answer is we don't yet know."
Pritzker added that he disagreed with talk from President Donald Trump and others about lifting national guidelines that are keeping people from work.
"I don't think he's listening to the science," Pritzker said. "I think he is operating, you know, he's looking at the stock market, which I know he essentially judges himself by."
Weeks into the battle against coronavirus, state leaders say the federal government has filled just a fraction of Illinois' requests for masks, gloves and other PPE.
Pritzker stated that until this week they only received one shipment of supplies they requested back on March 6, three days before the state's disaster proclamation. He said the initial shipment of 123,000 N95 masks was only 10% of the 1.2 million they requested.
Illinois has been left to acquire that critical gear on its own for their first responders and medical professionals.
Those who would like to help by donating PPE should contact PPE.Donations@Illinois.gov.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.