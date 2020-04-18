Joliet nursing home COVID-19 outbreak leaves 25 dead; mayor calls for IDPH investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6109404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the mounting death tolls from COVID-19 at nursing homes in Illinois and around the country grow, there are questions over whether case counts are much higher than what's being r

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a call for an investigation after 24 residents and one employee of a Joliet nursing home died.Officials say 16 people who tested positive for COVID-19 remain at the Symphony of Joliet.Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk says he's asked the Illinois Department of Public Health to get to the bottom of it."We don't have the answers right now, but we're going to get the answers. Certainly, Joliet families and people who lost their loved ones have a right to get those answers," O'Dekirk said.A spokesperson for Symphony of Joliet said seven residents have returned to the facility from hospitals after recovering.