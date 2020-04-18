coronavirus illinois

Joliet nursing home COVID-19 outbreak leaves 25 dead; mayor calls for IDPH investigation

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a call for an investigation after 24 residents and one employee of a Joliet nursing home died.

Officials say 16 people who tested positive for COVID-19 remain at the Symphony of Joliet.

Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk says he's asked the Illinois Department of Public Health to get to the bottom of it.

"We don't have the answers right now, but we're going to get the answers. Certainly, Joliet families and people who lost their loved ones have a right to get those answers," O'Dekirk said.

A spokesperson for Symphony of Joliet said seven residents have returned to the facility from hospitals after recovering.
Related topics:
health & fitnessjolietnursing homecoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
