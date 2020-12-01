Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 12,542 new coronavirus cases, 125 deaths | Watch Live

WATCH: Tier 3 mitigations to remain in effect for next few weeks, Pritzker says

WATCH: Who will be given first priority for COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 125 deaths Tuesday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 738,846, with a total of 12,403 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 116,081 specimens. In total there have been 10,614,079 test specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 24 - 30 is 12.2%.As of Sunday night, 5,835 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,195 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 721 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Six regions in Illinois - Regions 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 - are currently below target for ICU bed availability. And while overall the number of hospitalizations have improved slightly, there are still many parts of the state that are still struggling with bed availability. Regions 4 and 7 remain below the 20% capacity target for hospital bed availahility.After millions took to the skies for Thanksgiving, Governor JB Pritzker grounded any hopes for an easing of restrictions."No region will be downgraded from our current Tier 3 mitigations for the next few weeks even if they might be on track to meet those metrics," Gov. Pritzker said.Gov. Pritzker said the state needs the next few weeks to evaluate whether there will be a surge in new cases stemming from all the holiday travel and family gatherings."The hope now is that we can fend off the surge in the next few weeks to get to a healthier holiday time in the latter half of December," Gov. Pritzker said.Before Monday's briefing, Gov. Pritzker said he was on a governors' call with Vice President Michael Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force to discuss plans for a rollout of a vaccine, if and when one is approved for emergency use.The state is still waiting for final guidance from the CDC on how the rollout of the first available vaccines will go, but distribution details will be left up to governors. Gov. Pritzker said the state expects to announce a tiered plan later this week.Though it's still unclear how many doses Illinois will receive from the federal government, the expected small number of early doses will be prioritized for frontline healthcare workers, staff and residents at long term care facilities, essential workers and people in marginalized communities."There are lot of people who are very vulnerable, as you know, who have comorbidities who are in communities that have been ill-affected because of the prevalence of disease just in general, or the failure of healthcare in those communities," Gov. Pritzker said.Health care workers will be the first priority, but the state is promising equity will be a consideration in who gets it as vaccines becomes more widely available.Dr. Ezike promised no part of the state will be left out, but urged people to be patient."There's going to be like a Phase 1A and 1B and 1C, and that alone will take you know several months to roll out," Dr. Ezike said. "So it's not a matter of December 10, maybe there's vaccines... several days later, great, you know we're all set."Over the weekend, a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on a United charter jet at O'Hare.Gov. Pritzker said he was told during a conference call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force Monday afternoon that the vaccine was taken to a Pfizer storage facility in southern Wisconsin, although he said he has not confirmed that himself with Pfizer. 