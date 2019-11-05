chicago proud

West Rogers Park woman meets baby whose life she saved through stem cell donation

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brooke Dordek says she was an ordinary mother attending a charity event in her West Rogers Park neighborhood when she passed a certain booth.

"They said, 'do you want to have you cheek swabbed for Gift of Life to see if one day you'll be match?' I said, 'sure why not,'" said Dordek.

Little did this mother of two know that a short time later she would be contacted and told her blood stem cells were a perfect match for a baby in a different state.

If she decided to be a donor, that would mean going to D.C. for the procedure and leaving her own small children behind. One of whom was still an infant.

"But I kept thinking about this little baby who was sick in the hospital and needed me, so I was torn," Dordek said, who is also a special needs teacher. "I didn't want to leave my family but I needed to save this child whose family was suffering."

She knew nothing about the sick child except that he had an immune systems disorder and wouldn't make it without her.

"I had a friend whose son was going through something similar, and I just kept thinking about her and how she's suffering, and how he was suffering. They didn't find a cure and he did die," she said.

Remembering that moment helped make her decision easier. She left for the procedure and then waited to hear any results.

"A year later they said, 'he's alive,'" Dordek said.

This week Dordek finally go a chance to meet the toddler whose life she literally saved.

That little boy is 3-year-old Sabastian from Inglewood, California.

His parents, Juan and Nancy, were almost speechless with gratitude when they met Dordek at a gala in Beverly Hills.

"I never expected anything in return. I just saw a need and was blessed to have the ability to fill that need for this child," Dordek said. "If I was in this same situation. God forbid, and something like this would happen to me. I would hope that if somebody had the cure for my children, that they would do it for me."

Since 1991, Gift of Life has made nearly 17,000 matches just like Sabastian and Dordek.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagowest rogers parkcharitychicago proudstem cell research
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Mexican-born coffee shop owners and siblings say family is key to success
Little Lightfoot look-alike honored by mayor at City Hall
Chicago model with DS makes a splash in American Girl catalogue
4-year-old's Mayor Lori Lightfoot costume goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
NB I-57 shut down near Markham after shooting near 159th Street
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Crews demolish home teetering off of Lake Michigan cliff
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side ID'd
CPS releases proposed make-up days, amended budget
Show More
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow showers overnight
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after court appearance
Christkindlmarket unveils 2019 souvenir mug
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
More TOP STORIES News