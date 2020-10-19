Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago could return to Phase 3 rules with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

In the press conference with Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, Mayor Lightfoot said the number of cases over the past two weeks has risen 50%, with more than 500 new cases per day.
"The data is clear - we are now in a second surge of COVID-19 and I am extremely concerned," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Now is the time to double down on what we know works and come together as a city to flatten the curve once again. Everyone must do their part to keep themselves and others safe and help us overcome this deadly disease."
Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Arwady reiterated calls to continue to use face coverings and limit social gatherings, even small ones.
"I'm deeply concerned about these trends and worried that we've got some COVID fatigue setting in where people are not following the public health guidance as they should. This virus doesn't care who you are, it's just looking to spread, and if we give it the opportunity to do so it will," said Dr. Arwady. "Most troubling is the fact that COVID-19 continues to have a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx individuals, and those with under-lying medical conditions. But we're seeing a rise in cases across the city and across all races and ethnicities, so we all need to re-dedicate ourselves to combatting this epidemic."
Dr. Arwady said in gatherings of ten people, there is a 14% chance someone in the group has COVID-19.
The update comes as the number of COVID-19 cases across Illinois has been on the rise, with the positivity rate for the state rising above 5%. Dr. Arwady said the positivity rate in Chicago is 5.2%.
RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union disagrees with some students' possible return to classroom next quarter
The update also comes after Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to bring early childhood and special needs students back into the classroom later in the second quarter.
The Chicago Teachers Union has pushed back against the plan, calling it risky.
CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the plan.
RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 'Together We Rise' recovery initiative to help communities impacted by COVID-19