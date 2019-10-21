CHICAGO (WLS) -- Research shows the LGBTQ+ community experiences higher rates of substance abuse than the general population.
Between 20-30 percent of gay and transgender people battle a substance use disorder, according to the Center for American Progress. For the general population, that number is about nine percent.
Now, a first-of-its-kind addiction treatment center is opening in the northwest suburbs, specifically dedicated to working with an LGBTQ+ population. "Out in Recovery" in Lake Villa is the Midwest's first LGBTQ-only addiction treatment program.
Executive Director of Lake County Services Karen Wolownik Albert joined ABC7 Chicago in studio to discuss how the specialized program works to meet the unique needs of LGBTQ+ people struggling with substance abuse.
For more information, visit https://www.gatewayfoundation.org/.
Midwest's first LGBTQ-only addiction treatment program opens in northwest suburbs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More