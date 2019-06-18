More University Park locations cleared to consume water after high lead levels detected

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Several more locations in the south suburbs have been removed from the "do not consume" list after Aqua Illinois found elevated levels of lead in the water.
Aqua Illinois received the water sample results in question on Thursday. After analyzing the data and realizing there was a potential threat, the utility issued a "do not consume" alert to all University Park, Monee Township and Green Garden customers Friday.
As of Tuesday, the following areas have been removed from the "do not consume" advisory:
- All service areas west of Old Monee Steger Road
- Thornwood House Apartments
- Rosedale Subdivision (including Cody Lane, Madisen Lane and Cassandra Lane
- Arbors at Hickory Creek
- Fairway Club Estates
- Pine Woods Court
- Governors State University
- All service areas west of I-57
Until further notice, customers outside those areas should not drink, prepare formula, cook or use tap water for brushing teeth and should instead use filtered or bottle water.
Customers can call 877-987-2782 for more information or visit www.aquaamerica.com.
