Water warning for high lead levels remains in effect in University Park, Monee Township

Although the situation has improved, it is still unsafe to drink the water from the tap in University Park and Monee Township because of lead in the water.
Late Sunday night, Aqua Illinois posted an update to customers saying it is safe to consume water in:
- Arbors at Hickory Creek
- Fairway Clubs
- Pine Woods Court
- Governors State University
- and areas west of I-57 (Including all of Green Garden Township)
Residents in those areas still have to flush their water system for two minutes or until their water runs clear before consuming water.
"They did not want us to drink the water, use the ice, brush our teeth or cook with the water," said Sarah Boyd, a resident without water.
Residents in University Park and Monee Township still have a do not consume notice, all because lead was found in the water. The company said they don't know where the lead is coming from or how long people have been consuming it.
People living outside the cleared area should not drink or use their water, instead use filtered or bottled water. Aqua Illinois is providing bottled water for affected areas and will continue to do so until the "do not consume" order is completely lifted.
Aqua said they are actively working to fix the issue.
Customers can call 877-987-2782 for more information or visit www.aquaamerica.com.